Watch Kunle Remi & Bolaji Ogunmola in the Coronavirus-Inspired Film “JOCA (Just One Call Away)”

As the world continues the fight against coronavirus, Nollywood director Umanu Elijah has put together a short film titled “JOCA (Just A Call Away)” in a bid to sensitize the public on the deadly pandemic.

Produced by Lemuel Bawa and Miracle Nduka, the movie is a collaboration between Krystal Filmworks and Ebwa Productions.

“JOCA (Just A Call Away)” tells the story of Richard, a staunch believer, who returns from abroad and exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

His pregnant wife, Kemi, suspects he may have been exposed to the virus and insists they call NCDC to get him tested. However, his spiritual belief would rather make him depend on the word of God for healing than being kept in an isolation center where he fears he may never have the chance to be with his family again.

The movie stars Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola and others.

Watch the movie below: