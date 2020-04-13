Connect with us

News Scoop

Melinda Gates’ Comments on COVID-19 in Africa, A Cause for Worry or Call to Action?

News

New Music: Demmie Vee - Vini Vidi Vici

News

Coronavirus: 19 States in Nigeria now have confirmed Coronavirus Cases | Check out more Updates

Features News

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

News

Coronavirus Lockdown: Residents are Taking up Security Roles to Combat the Upsurge of Robbery Attacks

News

Queen Elizabeth’s Easter Message to the World is about Light & Hope | Check out more Updates

News

Restriction on Movement will Last as Long As Necessary - Read President Buhari's Statement

News

Femi Gbajabiamila says Maltreatment of Nigerians in China will not be Tolerated | Check Out Other Updates

News

Coronavirus: President Buhari's Easter Message to the Nation is about Precaution | Check out more Updates

News

Coronavirus: Dubai Suspends Marriages & Divorces to Curb Virus Spread + Other Updates

News

Melinda Gates’ Comments on COVID-19 in Africa, A Cause for Worry or Call to Action?

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and a global philanthropist, Melinda Gates has raised concerns over the possible fatality rate in Africa and other developing countries from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with CNN, Melinda warned that if the world does not act fast enough, then there will be dead bodies “out on the streets“ of Africa.

She said:

It’s going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.

She added, “what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this? I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands”.

Well, this statement didn’t go down well with Nigerians, with many ‘casting and binding’, and rejecting ‘evil forces and powers’.

Melinda Gates, who has visited several African countries, and has donated her time and money in ensuring the wellbeing of children suffering from malnourishment, malaria and other health issues, pointed out that slums in Africa will be more vulnerable to the COVID-19.

Well, Nigerians are still very upset with the statement.

See the video here:

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

What’s The Opposite of Pride in Your Parents?

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Rita Chidinma: Dreading Another Week Of Staying At Home with Your Kids? Read This!

Advertisement
css.php