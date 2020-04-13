Melinda Gates’ Comments on COVID-19 in Africa, A Cause for Worry or Call to Action?

Co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and a global philanthropist, Melinda Gates has raised concerns over the possible fatality rate in Africa and other developing countries from the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with CNN, Melinda warned that if the world does not act fast enough, then there will be dead bodies “out on the streets“ of Africa.

She said:

It’s going to be horrible in the developing world. Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.

She added, “what China had to do to isolate an enormous part of its population. My first thought was Africa. How in the world are they going to deal with this? I have been in townships all over Africa and slums. When we talk in country physical distancing and hand-washing, if you live in slums who can’t physical distance, you have to go out and get your meals. You don’t have clean water to wash your hands”.

Well, this statement didn’t go down well with Nigerians, with many ‘casting and binding’, and rejecting ‘evil forces and powers’.

Melinda Gates, who has visited several African countries, and has donated her time and money in ensuring the wellbeing of children suffering from malnourishment, malaria and other health issues, pointed out that slums in Africa will be more vulnerable to the COVID-19.

Well, Nigerians are still very upset with the statement.

See the video here:

I listened to that interview and Melinda Gates was implying that if necessary measures are not put in place to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa, then we will be done for it. pic.twitter.com/subTDIThCx — Unbothered (@daddykool1502) April 13, 2020

Here’s what Nigerians are saying:

My heart goes out to Bill & Melinda Gates. The kinds of propaganda I have received, making them look like mass murderers, would turn even some reasonable folks with limited reasoning. Harder to take when you’ve dedicated your life to the upliftment of the human race. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 13, 2020

"I see dead bodies all over the streets of Africa Melinda Gates

Horrendous vision from a horrendous lady with a horrendous husband. We reject it and we return it to sender! The agenda of satan for Africa shall not stand.Those that have dug a pit for us shall fall into that pit. pic.twitter.com/PxfWJrH8cH — Mike (@MikeBiafraExit) April 13, 2020

America hve more coronavirus cases than all of Africa combined, Melinda Gates did not see any dead body on their street yet.. Bt is Africa She's seeing dead body? Matthew 7:15

Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. — GàLìLéo🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Lucasscot_101) April 13, 2020

Melinda Gates, wife of Bill Gates, says she's afraid Africa will soon have dead bodies on its streets. I'm not surprised, her husband Bill Gates said that a long time ago. Africa, even though our leaders are worst, we'll come out of this. Stay home, and let's fight this together. — Kumasi King Kong–3Ks🇬🇭🇬🇭🤕😎 (@Meek_AA) April 13, 2020

God is protecting Africa from the likes is Melinda gates. pic.twitter.com/8ub6eIeE2F — osokaese w george (@osokaesewgeorge) April 13, 2020

I've watched this interview that Melinda Gates had on CNN a couple of times and nowhere did I hear her say "Africa streets will be littered with bodies" where did all these bloggers, journalists, influencers get their info from…..#thread pic.twitter.com/D0Qzq7UAfu — Mola (@mola_akins) April 13, 2020