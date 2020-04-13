Connect with us

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Pulled Out All the Stops for True's 2nd Birthday

Latasha Ngwube has a Lot to be Thankful for after Escaping a Major Disaster

The Priceless Moment Diddy proved he's Tiwa Savage's Biggest Fan

We’ve Got an Exciting Lineup for Our #AtHomeWithBN InstaLive Chat this Week | April 13 – 18

Twitter Users say 'Aboki,' When Used by a Non-Hausa Person to a Northerner, is Derogatory & Insulting

I Went On A Date & He Left Me There! WATCH Tajé Prest Share Her Interesting Story

Calling All Book Lovers! We've Found a New Challenge You Will Love - #BookAsOutfit

Nigerians won't Tolerate Anyone Sexualizing Yul Edochie’s 15-Year-Old Daughter

From Benin to the World - Rema Tells it all for Dazed Magazine's Spring/Summer Issue

Rema's "Dumebi" is Everyone's Favourite, Including Rihanna

2 hours ago

In as much as everyone is practising social distancing/isolation, the Kardashian-Jenner clan never disappoint on going big on family celebrations.

For Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the amazing parents pulled out all the stops for an intimate celebration for their two-year-old daughter, True, by creating a princess-themed party.

The lovely parent obviously went all-out for the set up with Poppy and Abby Cadabby dolls on the marble kitchen counters, along with colourful plates and huge pink balloons! Princess True was even lucky enough to get a present from Trolls character – Poppy!

Khloe shared the photos on Instagram, she wrote:

Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. PS: This new face she’s making makes me so happy!

Tristan also took to Instagram to pen down a sweet note. He wrote:

Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin

Check out the beautiful photos below.

Photo Credit: khloekardashian | realtristan13 

