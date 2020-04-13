Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Pulled Out All the Stops for True’s 2nd Birthday

In as much as everyone is practising social distancing/isolation, the Kardashian-Jenner clan never disappoint on going big on family celebrations.

For Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the amazing parents pulled out all the stops for an intimate celebration for their two-year-old daughter, True, by creating a princess-themed party.

The lovely parent obviously went all-out for the set up with Poppy and Abby Cadabby dolls on the marble kitchen counters, along with colourful plates and huge pink balloons! Princess True was even lucky enough to get a present from Trolls character – Poppy!

Khloe shared the photos on Instagram, she wrote:

Happy birthday my sweet TuTu!! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl. PS: This new face she’s making makes me so happy!

Tristan also took to Instagram to pen down a sweet note. He wrote:

Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin

Check out the beautiful photos below.

Photo Credit: khloekardashian | realtristan13