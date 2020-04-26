WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together” is here and it features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Ivory Coast.

The special mini-episodes shows how some of MTV Shuga’s characters are dealing with home quarantine during the pandemic.

“MTV Shuga: Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

Watch the new episode below: