The Only Cheesy Pasta Bake With Minced Beef Recipe You'll Ever Need | WATCH Sisi Yemmie's Vlog

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" on BN TV

This Fluffy Carrot Pancake Recipe by The Kitchen Muse is Worth Trying | WATCH

WATCH Sinach Belt Out an Acoustic Rendition of "No Failure" & "I Live For You"

HBO Drops an Intense First Look at Michaela Coel’s New Series "I May Destroy You" | WATCH

Wondering How to Stay Sane this Period? WATCH Khafi Share 7 Helpful Tips

Watch Kunle Remi & Bolaji Ogunmola in the Coronavirus-Inspired Film "JOCA (Just One Call Away)"

Another Exciting Episode of AY Makun's "Call To Bar" is Here | Watch

Get all Your Questions about Coronavirus Answered in a Special Edition of #AtHomeWithBN with Akin Abayomi | April 26

Check Out how Sisi Yemmie & her Family are Bonding During the Lockdown | Watch 

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another yummy and irresistible recipe for you and yours. This new episode is on how to whip up “Cheesy Pasta Bake With Minced Beef”.

Pasta, Cheese and Beef, what more can you ask for?

INGREDIENTS
Penne Pasta/Rigatoni
Minced Beef
Cooking Cream
Tomatoes
Red Bell Pepper
Onion
Green Bell Pepper
Cheddar Cheese
Parmesan Cheese
Vegetable Oil
Tomato Puree
Salt
Garlic Powder
Ginger Powder
Onion Powder
Beef Seasoning
Ground Red Pepper/Paprika

Watch and learn:

