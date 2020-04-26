The Only Cheesy Pasta Bake With Minced Beef Recipe You’ll Ever Need | WATCH Sisi Yemmie’s Vlog

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another yummy and irresistible recipe for you and yours. This new episode is on how to whip up “Cheesy Pasta Bake With Minced Beef”.

Pasta, Cheese and Beef, what more can you ask for?

INGREDIENTS

Penne Pasta/Rigatoni

Minced Beef

Cooking Cream

Tomatoes

Red Bell Pepper

Onion

Green Bell Pepper

Cheddar Cheese

Parmesan Cheese

Vegetable Oil

Tomato Puree

Salt

Garlic Powder

Ginger Powder

Onion Powder

Beef Seasoning

Ground Red Pepper/Paprika

Watch and learn: