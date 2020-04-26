BN TV
The Only Cheesy Pasta Bake With Minced Beef Recipe You’ll Ever Need | WATCH Sisi Yemmie’s Vlog
Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie is back with another yummy and irresistible recipe for you and yours. This new episode is on how to whip up “Cheesy Pasta Bake With Minced Beef”.
Pasta, Cheese and Beef, what more can you ask for?
INGREDIENTS
Penne Pasta/Rigatoni
Minced Beef
Cooking Cream
Tomatoes
Red Bell Pepper
Onion
Green Bell Pepper
Cheddar Cheese
Parmesan Cheese
Vegetable Oil
Tomato Puree
Salt
Garlic Powder
Ginger Powder
Onion Powder
Beef Seasoning
Ground Red Pepper/Paprika
Watch and learn: