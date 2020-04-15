Watch Eniola’s Intriguing Birth Story in this Episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

The fourth episode of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience” is here. For the fourth episode, Eniola shares the story of her difficult first-time birth experience, from facing issues with her in-laws to hiding her C-setion from friends and family.

“My Birthing Experience,” is an avenue for women and men to share the joys, pains, fears and the overwhelming ride of pregnancy that people rarely talk about.

Watch her story below: