Wondering how to stay Sane this Period? Watch as Taje Prest Shares 17 Things to do During a Pandemic

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The whole world is currently at a standstill to battle a common enemy – the coronavirus pandemic and as a result, most people are restricted to the confines of their homes. In her new vlog, Taje Prest is letting us in on how productive and fun ways to live through the pandemic by sharing 17 things to do during the stay at home period.

Some of the major points she listed are as follows:

Staying safe and isolating

Wash your hands

Boost your immune system

Take online courses and improve your craft

Improve yourself mentally and physically

Play video games

Take a compulsory me time

Watch the video below:

 

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

