Let Dodos Teach you how to Get a Natural Makeup Look without Foundation | Watch

BN TV

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Most ladies think it is near impossible to achieve flawless makeup without a coat of foundation but Dodos is proving us wrong in her new beauty vlog.

Dodos is teaching dark-skinned girls how to achieve a natural makeup look with no foundation. She says:

 Hey Guys, Here’s my ” NO FOUNDATION ” “NO MAKEUP” LOOK FOR DARK SKIN & EVERYDAY MAKEUP LOOK. I’ve been loving this look and it’s beginner friendly and perfect for dark skin.

Watch the video:

