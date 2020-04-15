Let Dodos Teach you how to Get a Natural Makeup Look without Foundation | Watch

Most ladies think it is near impossible to achieve flawless makeup without a coat of foundation but Dodos is proving us wrong in her new beauty vlog.

Dodos is teaching dark-skinned girls how to achieve a natural makeup look with no foundation. She says:

Hey Guys, Here’s my ” NO FOUNDATION ” “NO MAKEUP” LOOK FOR DARK SKIN & EVERYDAY MAKEUP LOOK. I’ve been loving this look and it’s beginner friendly and perfect for dark skin.

Watch the video: