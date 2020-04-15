Connect with us

BellaNaija Style's Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Dora Owusu, Nneoma Anosike, Mary Edoro And More

This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

 Dora Owusu

Queen Hadassah

Nomzamo Mbatha 

Mihlali Ndamase

Oghosa Ovienrioba

Nneoma Anosike

Sacha Okoh

Lungile Thabethe

Shahd Batal

Mary Edoro

 

BellaNaija Style

