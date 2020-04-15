With 34 Years in the Modeling Industry, Naomi Campbell is Teaching Us All How to Win at Life

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

28 mins ago

 on

Naomi Campbell broke into the modeling industry at a time when black models were not recognized, and she has managed to stay relevant for decades.

34 years after, she’s offering some sage advice to everyone of us on how to navigate life.

The stunning model took to her Instagram to celebrate her journey so far by sharing a throwback photo from one of her first modelling gigs.

She wrote:

34 years of modeling, love, growth, friendship, wisdom, joy, pain, loss, experience, fun, laughter and so much more. You have got to love what you do, love it everyday, through highs and the lows, the wins and the losses…I can honestly say I love what I do and thank you all for being here with me every step of the way.

Photo Credit: @naomi

