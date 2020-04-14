Ciara & Russell Wilson are Officially About to Welcome a BOY! 🎉

We’ve found something so cute that will have you smiling all through: Ciara and Russell Wilson are officially about to welcome a boy!

The expecting mum shared a video of her family doing a gender reveal, and the result was priceless.

Before using the confetti popper, Ciara said to her son Future and daughter, Sienna, “Hey guys, if it’s pink, what is it gonna be? and then if it’s blue, what’s it gonna be?”, and there was certainly a difference in opinion!

The yummy mum said she wants “whatever God has for us” and a few seconds later, Ciara and Russell set off their poppers and —It’s a BOY!

Yay! Big congrats to this growing family!