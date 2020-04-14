Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson are Officially About to Welcome a BOY! 🎉

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Charles Okpaleke is Changing the Narrative with a Forthcoming Nollywood Animation Blockbuster

Scoop Sweet Spot

Read Joseph Yobo's Sweet Birthday Message to his Wife Adaeze Yobo

Music Scoop

How Davido Rewarded his Dedicated Staff will Melt your Heart

Movies & TV Scoop

New TV Show Alert - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to Anchor New Courtroom Show "Judging Matters"

Scoop

Will Nigerians Accept Hadiza El-Rufai's Apology After Defending Bello El-Rufai’s Tweets?

News Scoop

Melinda Gates’ Comments on COVID-19 in Africa, A Cause for Worry or Call to Action?

Scoop Sweet Spot

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Pulled Out All the Stops for True's 2nd Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

Latasha Ngwube has a Lot to be Thankful for after Escaping a Major Disaster

Music Scoop

The Priceless Moment Diddy proved he's Tiwa Savage's Biggest Fan

Scoop

Ciara & Russell Wilson are Officially About to Welcome a BOY! 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

52 mins ago

 on

We’ve found something so cute that will have you smiling all through: Ciara and Russell Wilson are officially about to welcome a boy!

The expecting mum shared a video of her family doing a gender reveal, and the result was priceless.

Before using the confetti popper, Ciara said to her son Future and daughter, Sienna, “Hey guys, if it’s pink, what is it gonna be? and then if it’s blue, what’s it gonna be?”, and there was certainly a difference in opinion!

The yummy mum said she wants “whatever God has for us” and a few seconds later, Ciara and Russell set off their poppers and —It’s a BOY!

Yay! Big congrats to this growing family!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

The Rape & the Sexual Assault of Women as Collateral Damage In Conflicts

Wunmi Adelusi: What Will Our Work Lives Look Like When This Pandemic is Over?

What’s The Opposite of Pride in Your Parents?

Ahmed Idris of Enovate Lab is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Shame On You For Thinking It Is Okay to Sexualize Children

Advertisement
css.php