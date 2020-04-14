Charles Okpaleke is Changing the Narrative with a Forthcoming Nollywood Animation Blockbuster

Just like many people around the world who have started making various post-COVID-19 plans and implementing groundbreaking business ideas, Play Network CEO, Charles Okpaleke shared that his production company will commence its first Nollywood animation.

How cool is that?

He shared the news via Instagram. He wrote:

We never stop. We are excited about our new Animation studio project. I think Nigeria is ripe for some Nollywood Animation blockbusters, let’s change the narrative for our kids as well! Post Covid would be amazing by Gods grace. We Move!!!

We sure can’t wait for what’s to come!