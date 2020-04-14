Read Joseph Yobo’s Sweet Birthday Message to his Wife Adaeze Yobo

MBGN 2008, Adaeze Yobo is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and her husband, Joseph Yobo took to Instagram to shower her with sweet words.

Sharing a stunning photo of his wife, he wrote:

Happy 30th Birthday to my darling wife and mom to our beautiful kids. Askim, you’re unbelievably precious to me…and I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you. May this special day bring you lots of moments cherish.

I am so proud and blessed to call you my wife. Thank you for being an amazing partner. My life is better because of you!

I adore you my queen!

Love you Now and Forever 🖤

Photo Credit: @jyobo234