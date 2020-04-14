Connect with us

How Davido Rewarded his Dedicated Staff will Melt your Heart

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Davido has melted our hearts once again with his altruistic nature. The DMW boss once again proved his genuine interest in seeing his friends successful, by surprising his dedicated staff members with a house.

Davido took to his Twitter to share a photo of the building while stating that buying a house for his workers is a great feeling.

BellaNaija.com

