Lamboginny & Korede Bello deliver a Message of Love and Unity to the World in “United Nations” | Listen

Published

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Lamboginny and Mavin Records singer, Korede Bello has teamed up to produce a song titled “United Nations.

This is no doubt we are facing one of the most challenging times for humanity all around the world, but all we need right now is each other’s support and love. According to Lamboginny and Korede Bello, “We are in this together and this too shall surely pass.”

“United Nations” is dedicated to every frontline workers across the world fighting and working hard to save the world from coronavirus. The song was produced by Benie Macaulay and Altims.

Listen to the song below:

