Falz has finally dished out the official music video of his trending single “Bop Daddy”, featuring British-Nigerian rapper, Ms Banks.

“Bop Daddy” serves as Falz‘ first official single for 2020, it recently became an online sensation after Falz started a challenge with it.

The record was produced by Chillz and the colorful visuals was shot and directed by Vissionaire Pictures Film.

Watch the video below: