BN TV
After a Decade of Top-Notch Entertainment, 53 Extra Finally Takes a Bow
After a decade of showcasing world-class entertainment, M-Net’s African lifestyle show, ‘53 Extra‘ finally takes a bow and closes its curtain with a final goodbye video.
Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Dolapo Oni, IK Osakioduwa, Simi Drey, Mawuli Gavor, Ozzy Agu, Sika Osei, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, and Tora Olaiya, these 10 phenomenal presenters pulled off a great show on ’53 Extra’.
Watch the short farewell video:
View this post on Instagram
It's been an absolutely incredible decade of first-class entertainment and front row access to the land's most prestigious events. #AM53Extra officially took a bow and closed its curtain last night, but fear not if you missed the nostalgic serving because there's a repeat at 8:30 am, on DStv CH 153 AM Urban.