After a Decade of Top-Notch Entertainment, 53 Extra Finally Takes a Bow

#AtHomeWithBN: Afua Osei Walks Us Through Ways We Can Stay in Business During the Pandemic | WATCH

Toluse Francis Will be Sharing How to Look After Your Mental Health this COVID-19 Period on #AtHomeWithBN | April 15

WATCH Akah and Claire Prepare Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Rice

WATCH 'Healthy Living with Tosin' & Learn How to Make this Immunity Boosting Iced Tea

WATCH: Evolving Your Beauty Business Strategy With Louisa Kinoshi

Let Sisi Yemmie Teach you how to make Puff-Puff the "Extremely" Easy way | Watch

Tuke Morgan had an Interesting Dating Life & she is Telling it All in her new Vlog | Watch

Elozonam & Enkay pair up for this Hilarious Skit "D-1000 Robot for Women" | Watch

This Sisi Yemmie's Minced Beef Macaroni is Perfect for Lunch | WATCH

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

After a decade of showcasing world-class entertainment, M-Net’s African lifestyle show, ‘53 Extra‘ finally takes a bow and closes its curtain with a final goodbye video.

Kemi Adetiba, Eku Edewor, Dolapo Oni, IK Osakioduwa, Simi Drey, Mawuli Gavor, Ozzy Agu, Sika Osei, Amira Ibrahim-Alfa, and Tora Olaiya, these 10 phenomenal presenters pulled off a great show on ’53 Extra’.

Watch the short farewell video:

