Kayode Kasum’s Film “Oga Bolaji” is A MUST WATCH!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood director Kayode Kasum has released his critically acclaimed 2018 feature film “Oga Bolaji“.

It screened at the New York African Film Festival, Nollywood week Paris, Made in Nollywood Bologna, RTF Film Festival, Cardiff Film Festival and the Zanzibar International Film Festival to mention a few.

“Oga Bolaji” is a story centred around the simple happy-go-lucky life of a 40-year-old retired musician (Gold Ikponmosa). His life takes a drastic turn when he crosses paths with a seven-year-old girl (Jasmine Fakunle) which could lead to the worst or best days of his life. It showcases the resilience and ingenuity of the Nigerian spirit: the way we live, our pain and our limitations, doggedness, hope and dream.’

The film stars, Omowunmi Dada, Gregory Ojefua, Iya Rainbow, Ronke Oshodi, was produced by Mayowa Bakare, and written by Kayode Kasum and Omo Ojeiwa.

Watch the film here:

