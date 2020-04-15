Watch the Trailer for the Highly-Anticipated Court Room TV Show “Judging Matters”

There’s a brand new reality TV show coming to your screens very soon. “Judging Matters” brings to life real courtroom situations.

The setting of the show gives a real-life picture of a courtroom, complete with a sitting judge, a plaintiff, an accused, bailiff, and the audience. The show’s presiding judge is Justice Olusola Williams while the role of the bailiff will be carried out by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Watch the trailer below: