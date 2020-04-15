Niyi Akinmolayan is Making Sure the Kids are Well Informed about COVID-19 | WATCH

Just so everyone is well informed about coronavirus, updated on ways to stay clean and safe, Nigerian filmmaker and director Niyi Akinmolayan created an informative animation for the kids too.

No one is left out.

He recently shared a video of voice-overs of some Nigerian indigenous languages including pidgin, so as to help spread the much-needed info on COVID-19.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the film-maker wrote:

Understanding Coronavirus for kids by Anthill Studios We have made this beautiful 90secs animation in four languages to explain the lockdown and coronavirus to kids. I wrote it myself after trying to explain to my 5yr old. Just like our last video that went viral, I have created a folder with all the videos (download link in bio). There are high quality copies for broadcast and online use and there are also WhatsApp versions to share. Please let’s get it on all TV stations and if anyone can sponsor on youtube, they should. We couldn’t get to use a studio to record other languages so they aren’t as crisp. I have attached a music and effect file for anyone who wants to rework the dialogue to taste.

Remember it’s free to use. Just acknowledge @anthillstudios_ many thanks to all my wonderful staff for doing this great work

Get the kids to watch the video below.