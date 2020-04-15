Movies & TV
Damilola Adegbite is Doing Remarkable Work! 👏🏾
These past few weeks have been tough and many families have been going through tough times this period. What better way to render help, than offering to assist those who are in desperate need of financial support.
That’s exactly what Damilola Adegbite is doing.
The Nollywood actress is assisting single mums who are in need of food at home and we are so proud of her.
She shared the info on Instagram. She wrote:
Dear single mother,
I know these are hard times for some of you ❤️ If you desperately (emphasis on “desperately”) need some food at home, please leave a comment in the comment section (not a DM my darlings) I have made arrangements with an online grocery delivery service. They will be delivering food items to your doorsteps. I don’t have enough to make sure all of you get something, but I’ll do as much as I can. Please keep checking your phone for a direct message from me
XOXO
❤️
