Old Mutual deepens Access to Insurance Benefits with E-Claims Channels in response to COVID-19





As businesses lockdown to halt the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Old Mutual Nigeria has launched an electronic channel to ensure unbroken and convenient access to insurance benefits for its customers.

The firm, which is the Nigerian subsidiary of the pan-African insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, announced that policyholders, despite the lockdown, can make claims through its digital and mobile-friendly, e-commerce web portal, to ensure that their access to the benefits of insurance remains sacrosanct.

The e-claims channel is in line with the brand’s commitment to providing accessible, swifter, convenient, affordable, tailor-made, and exceptional customer-service inspired insurance services to Nigerian customers.

Commenting on the development, Executive Head, Marketing, Old Mutual Nigeria, Alero Ladipo said that the launch of the brand’s revamped e-commerce web portal aligns with its continuous leverage of digital innovations to deepen accessibility to its insurance solutions to its customers.

“We are committed to deepening accessibility to insurance solutions to our customers in Nigeria. With the rapid spread of COVID19, businesses have resorted to working remotely. Also, the Federal and State Governments had to carry out the responsible constraint on movement and large gatherings in its effort to break the person-to-person spread of this virus. So, it is expedient that we meet our customers at the point of their needs.

“To ensure that everyone gets the benefits of their insurance policy, our customers can now initiate a claim by simply visiting our website www.oldmutual.com.ng, click on ‘Make a Claim’ button at the top right corner of the home page, fill the form with the relevant details and select Claim under the drop-down menu. After this seamless process, the customer’s claim will be paid within 48 hours”, she added.

Other requests that can be made are to make a part-withdrawal on your Savings Policy or a surrender when required.

Old Mutual is committed to building trust with customers and offering solutions to both their prospective and existing customers through innovative services and products that meet unique needs for both individual and corporate customers all available at their fingertips.

