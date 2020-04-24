Connect with us

Old Mutual deepens Access to Insurance Benefits with E-Claims Channels in response to COVID-19

DStv is ready to Help You Survive the Boredom of Lockdown and Here's How

FirstBank affirms its Promise to Deliver Great Service through the COVID-19 Lockdown

Access Bank & 9ijakids unravel Fun and Educative Game for Kids during the COVID-19 Period

Gear Up to Win Big in the May Edition of Access Bank's DiamondXtra Draw

The Science Behind Life-Saving Hand-washing: How Soap Kills Viruses & Infectious Micro-organisms 

8 Hollywood Series You Can't Afford to Miss on Showmax This April

8 Awesome Movies You should be Streaming on Showmax

Stay Safe & Shop Your Fave Coca-Cola Drinks from Home | Let's Show You How

You can now Get a Personalized Video Message from Your Fave Celebrity for as low as N5,000 with PENG

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on


As businesses lockdown to halt the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, Old Mutual Nigeria has launched an electronic channel to ensure unbroken and convenient access to insurance benefits for its customers.

The firm, which is the Nigerian subsidiary of the pan-African insurance firm and global financial services provider, Old Mutual Limited, announced that policyholders, despite the lockdown, can make claims through its digital and mobile-friendly, e-commerce web portal, to ensure that their access to the benefits of insurance remains sacrosanct.

The e-claims channel is in line with the brand’s commitment to providing accessible, swifter, convenient, affordable, tailor-made, and exceptional customer-service inspired insurance services to Nigerian customers.

Commenting on the development, Executive Head, Marketing, Old Mutual Nigeria, Alero Ladipo said that the launch of the brand’s revamped e-commerce web portal aligns with its continuous leverage of digital innovations to deepen accessibility to its insurance solutions to its customers.

“We are committed to deepening accessibility to insurance solutions to our customers in Nigeria. With the rapid spread of COVID19, businesses have resorted to working remotely. Also, the Federal and State Governments had to carry out the responsible constraint on movement and large gatherings in its effort to break the person-to-person spread of this virus. So, it is expedient that we meet our customers at the point of their needs.

“To ensure that everyone gets the benefits of their insurance policy, our customers can now initiate a claim by simply visiting our website www.oldmutual.com.ng, click on ‘Make a Claim’ button at the top right corner of the home page, fill the form with the relevant details and select Claim under the drop-down menu. After this seamless process, the customer’s claim will be paid within 48 hours”, she added.

Other requests that can be made are to make a part-withdrawal on your Savings Policy or a surrender when required.

Old Mutual is committed to building trust with customers and offering solutions to both their prospective and existing customers through innovative services and products that meet unique needs for both individual and corporate customers all available at their fingertips.
