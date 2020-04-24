DStv is ready to Help You Survive the Boredom of Lockdown and Here’s How

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

33 mins ago

 on

The lockdown boredom is real, and people no longer know how to keep themselves busy. Hanging out with friends is not an option anymore, but you can keep safe and beat the boredom by enjoying a wide selection of content on the DStv channels.

With the various DStv bouquets, you can stay connected to your favourite lifestyle and comedy shows, watch new and classic action, romance, horror movies, and so much more.

And the best part? There’s no downtime!

With the various DStv self-service options, you can easily upgrade your subscriptions, fix error messages, make payments, find installers, rent BoxOffice movies, and so much more.

Here’s how to use the various DStv self-service tools:

MyDStv App

MyDStvApp is an easy to use tool that lets DStv users manage their accounts. All you have to do is download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, then input your details.

When you log in, you will be able to make payments, upgrade or downgrade to your preferred bouquet, clear error messages, and resolve any other technical problems.

DStv USSD 

If you can’t download the DStv App, you can use the DStv USSD self-service tool. Simply dial *288# and follow the instructions to resolve things like checking your account balance, clearing error codes, contacting customer care, and updating your account details.

Set up your account via SMS

There’s no need to worry because you can set up your DStv account using SMS. 

Send RESET (space) SMARTCARD NUMBER to 30333. To find out your subscription due date via SMS, send DUE (space) SMARTCARD NUMBER to 30333.

You’ll need the first 10 digits of your smartcard number to do this. 

With the DStv self-service tools, nothing can come between you and your entertainment, because you have total control of your DStv account.

You can access DStv Self Service on your mobile phone, tablet or from your computer.
