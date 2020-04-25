Scoop
It’s Baby 3 for Tito & Bez Idakula🤰🏽
Congratulations are in order for Tito and her husband Bez Idakula, who announced that they are expecting baby number 3.
Tito shared the exciting news on Instagram today. She said:
Earlier on today! Making the most of everything! No fear is allowed over here! Pregnancy in Covid times has been filled with Grace. Many people have anxiety and fear. I am grateful for peace. I trust God! How are you fellow pregnant Mums doing? Want to talk about it? We have a support group (link in my bio). .
.
Baby number 3 coming though! Grateful!!! .
.
Plenty long stories to be shared later!! 💛💛💛💛
View this post on Instagram
Earlier on today! Making the most of everything! No fear is allowed over here! Pregnancy in Covid times has been filled with Grace. Many people have anxiety and fear. I am grateful for peace. I trust God! How are you fellow pregnant Mums doing? Want to talk about it? We have a support group (link in my bio). . . Baby number 3 coming though! Grateful!!! . . Plenty long stories to be shared later!! 💛💛💛💛