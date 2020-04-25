Kanye West is Actually a Billionaire, Forbes confirms

He said it and it’s true: Kanye West is honestly a billionaire.

Kanye West officially had his status upgraded from millionaire to billionaire by Forbes on Friday. The outlet says the rapper and fashion designer, who has long coveted the status, provided an eye-catching glimpse into his personal finances and valued his net worth at $1.3 billion.

That includes valuing his stake in the Yeezy sneaker line, which Forbes describes as “one of the great retail stories of the century,” at $1.26 billion. Added to that, Forbes said the statement of assets supplied to them by West’s team lists $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.

Kanye’s other notable assets, according to his team, are $81 million in property and $21 million on land. That adds up to the $1.3 billion total, the magazine said, placing him above sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who has a modest $1 billion net worth, largely from her cosmetics business. Much of the rest of West’s wealth comes from real estate he owns, the magazine said.