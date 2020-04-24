“Getting Over My Identity Crisis” – Toyosi Etim-Effiong Will Share Her Story with Us on #AtHomeWithBN

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Hey BNers!

Our daily InstaLive series #AtHomeWithBN is still ongoing, and we’ve been given the opportunity to feature quite a number of experts in various fields, speaking on topics ranging from wellness goals, parenting and productivity.

We asked you our lovely BNers to share your personal funny, entertaining, embarrassing, nostalgic, and special achievement stories which you would like to share on our live series with other BNers. You can still send an email to editorial(at)bellanaija(dot)com (e[email protected]) with “Storytelling” as the subject.

For our next storytime episode, Toyosi Etim-Effiong @the_toyosi will share with us all the scoop about “Getting Over My Identity Crisis” on #AtHomeWithBN. Don’t miss it.

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Time: 1 PM
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

