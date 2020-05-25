Nigeria’s Confirmed #COVID19 Cases Rise to 7,839 | Read Up on More Updates

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 7,839

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the country has recorded 313 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 7,839.

Data from the NCDC showed that five more patients died of coronavirus-related complications in the country. Nigeria currently has 5,350 active cases after discharging at least 89 patients on Sunday.

313 new cases of #COVID19; 148-Lagos

36-FCT

27-Rivers

19-Edo

13-Kano

12-Ogun

11-Ebonyi

8-Nasarawa

8-Delta

7-Oyo

6- Plateau

5-Kaduna

4-Kwara

3-Akwa Ibom

3-Bayelsa

2-Niger

1-Anambra 7839 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2263

Deaths: 226 pic.twitter.com/9xnlCpT902 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 24, 2020

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Lagos state discharges 31 COVID-19 patients

No fewer than 31 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the various isolation centers in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, in a statement on Sunday, said among them were 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians. The ministry noted that they had all been reunited with society.

*️⃣The patients; 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, 5 from Agidingbi, 1 from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, & 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) May 24, 2020

**********************************************************************************************************************************

US returnees accuse NCDC of abandonment

Nigerian returnees from the United States in quarantine in Abuja, have complained of alleged abandonment by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, stating that the agency had not reached out to them since they took samples for COVID-19 tests last Wednesday.

The 160 citizens who have spent 15 days in quarantine at their isolation facilities in Abuja, said they might protest if the NCDC and the Ministry of Health failed to release them by Monday.

The returnees, who included eight infants, were the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the US and taken into isolation on May 10.

Speaking on behalf of the individuals, Dr. Ibrahim Jatto, explained to The Punch on Sunday, that the people had threatened to protest if they did not hear from the NCDC.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

9 Coronavirus patients discharged in Oyo state

The Oyo state government has announced that 9 Coronavirus patients have been discharged in the state after recovering from the disease.

Governor Seyi Makinde who made the announcement on Twitter said the patients were discharged after receiving their second medical test which came back negative. This brings the total number of discharged Coronavirus patients in the state to 58.

Makinde also confirmed that there are 30 new cases of Coronavirus patients in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state to 233.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Zambia’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya on Saturday announced that she has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Siliya went into self-isolation after revealing that she is asymptomatic (has not shown any symptom) and does not feel ill. Siliya who confirmed this in a short video she shared on Twitter, said she tested positive despite taking all precautions such as masking, washing hands, and keeping social distancing.

Siliya also urged citizens to stay calm and observe hygiene and social distancing measures. She is the first Zambian senior official to make public her status. Zambia has recorded 920 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and seven deaths.

I just thought I should share! pic.twitter.com/Bjvtt9cnuE — Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) May 23, 2020

Here is my update for today and lets continue to observe the new normal…living with COVID 19. pic.twitter.com/1KNNX8E4mN — Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) May 24, 2020

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Ghana coronavirus: 6,683 cases, 241 repatriated from Kuwait

The Ghana news agency reported on Saturday that two hundred and forty-one (241) Ghanaians had returned from Kuwait. A special dispensation was given to allow them to fly into the Kotoka International Airport aboard a Kuwaiti aircraft.

The contingent included 43 Togolese nationals also resident Kuwait. They would undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels under heavy security, GNA added.

Information Minister had earlier this week disclosed the return and said measures had been put in place to ensure that all anti-virus protocols were obeyed. Meanwhile a sub-100 tally for new cases was recorded as 66 cases took the national tally to 6,683. Recoveries are closing in on 2,000 marks while a new death took the tally to 32.

Two hundred and forty-one (241) Ghanaians and 43 Togolese nationals resident in Kuwait arrived at the Kotoka International Airport Saturday on board a Kuwaiti Aircraft. They would undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels under heavy security.#GHnewsagency pic.twitter.com/d9vbaK0ZOz — Ghana News Agency (@GHANANEWSAGENCY) May 23, 2020

Photo Credit: @Dorasiliya