Scoop
Grace Ajilore is a Proud New Mum 🌸
Grace Ajilore has welcomed her bundle of joy, a baby boy!
The beautiful vlogger announced the arrival of her newborn on her Instastory, with a cute photo of the little one.
Congratulatory messages poured in after her announcement, and she tweeted: “Thank you for all your well wishes I love you!! my son is so perfect I cry every second I look at him he’s just a dream.”
He said he loves you too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m9D7I46ytQ
— Grace Ajilore (@gwaceybaby) May 7, 2020
Thank you guys 😭🥰❤️❤️
— Grace Ajilore (@gwaceybaby) May 7, 2020