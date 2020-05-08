Connect with us

Grace Ajilore is a Proud New Mum 🌸

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Grace Ajilore has welcomed her bundle of joy, a baby boy!

The beautiful vlogger announced the arrival of her newborn on her Instastory, with a cute photo of the little one.

Congratulatory messages poured in after her announcement, and she tweeted: “Thank you for all your well wishes I love you!! my son is so perfect I  cry every second I look at him he’s just a dream.”

