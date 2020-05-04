WATCH this Simple Guitar Tutorial on How to Play Sauti Sol’s Track “Suzanna”

Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, recently released their first track for the year, titled “Suzanna“. “Suzanna” tackles the controversial phenomenon of sponsors/blessers. With their clever irreverent lyrics and sharp with, they poke fun at a woman who is a beneficiary of the champagne life as sponsored by an older man.

Sauti Sol’s guitarist, composer and producer, Polycarp Otieno, better known as “Fancy Fingers” is here with a simple guitar tutorial on how to play the hit single.

Watch the video below: