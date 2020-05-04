WATCH Banky W’s Message of Hope to People Overwhelmed by the Global Pandemic

Bankole Wellington aka Banky W is reassuring people of God’s love, despite the coronavirus pandemic, in his new vlog. The singer and politician talked extensively about the burning questions that many people are asking regarding the pandemic the world is facing now.

He said:

How did we get here in the first place? Countries are battling the Corona Virus… there’s so much pain in our personal lives… why would God let this happen to us? Doesn’t He love us? And most importantly, where do we go from here? Today’s message is about all these questions and more.

Watch the video below: