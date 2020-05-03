Tough Decisions were Made in Episode 5 of Christian Dating Series “The Whole Truth” | Watch

The fifth episode of the Christian dating series “The Whole Truth” by the Azonwus is here. The Azonwu’s Present a Brand New Christian Reality Dating Experiment.

It’s so easy for Christians to fall into a pointless cycle of dating that leads nowhere. These episodes show what happens when the hardest questions are part of the introduction. In the 5th episode, Winston and Gabby seem to hit it off immediately they met but getting to know each other’s take on certain life issues is a different ball game.

Watch episode 5 below: