WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

It’s time for another episode of MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together”.

The mini-series is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

In this episode, Cynthia thinks about taking her relationship with Ebi to the next level. Waisu is considering some desperate measures to get some money, but can he be talked out of it?

Watch the episode below: