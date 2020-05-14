WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s time for another episode of MTV Shuga’s new mini-series tagged “Alone Together”.

The mini-series is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

In this episode, Cynthia thinks about taking her relationship with Ebi to the next level. Waisu is considering some desperate measures to get some money, but can he be talked out of it?

Watch the episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

