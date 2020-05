A new episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu” is out, and this episode is filled with lots of fun and laughter as Soliat Bada invites, Denrele Edun to her kitchen.

In his usual style, Denrele makes sure there is no dull moment in the kitchen as he joins Soliat to prepare Banga Rice. Also, Big Brother Naija’s Joe Abdallah makes a surprise visit to taste the food.

Watch the video below: