Catch up on Episode 3 & 4 of Toka McBaror’s Coronavirus Series “The Chronicles” | Watch

In an effort to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Nollywood director, Toka McBaror has released a new web series titled “The Chronicles” which details the story of a lab scientist during the coronavirus period who is caught in the midst of compassion and duty.

Episode 2 and 3 details the crossroad a notorious criminal found himself and has to fight for his life.

The series stars Joe Jnr Otse, Bonny Davies, Gadaffi Mu’Azu, Papasam Obadan, Deborah Yusuf and others.

Watch the episodes below: