Catch up on Episode 3 & 4 of Toka McBaror’s Coronavirus Series “The Chronicles” | Watch

WATCH this New Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” on BN TV

You Seriously don’t Want to Miss this Fun Episode of Accelerate TV’s “Off The Menu” | Watch

WATCH Teddy A Apply Makeup on Bambam in their new Vlog

Gbemi & Toolz are here with Juicy Gists on Episode 11 of the OffAir Show | Watch

Watch Sisi Yemmie Prepare Ogbono Soup & Semo in this New Vlog

Nigerian American Mother-Daughter Nurses Uchenna & Ona Onyia are Jimmy Kimmel's #HealthCareHeroes of the Week

It’s Here! WATCH Another Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series

WATCH Episode 8 of African Stories Untold’s “My Birthing Experience”

Is it Okay to Aspire to Marriage in Your 20s? WATCH a New Episode of Toke Makinwa's "Toke Moments"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In an effort to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Nollywood director, Toka McBaror has released a new web series titled “The Chronicles” which details the story of a lab scientist during the coronavirus period who is caught in the midst of compassion and duty.

Episode 2 and 3 details the crossroad a notorious criminal found himself and has to fight for his life.

The series stars Joe Jnr Otse, Bonny Davies, Gadaffi Mu’Azu, Papasam Obadan, Deborah Yusuf and others.

Watch the episodes below:

BN TV

