Let Tuke Morgan Fill You In on Some Pregnancy & Childbirth Preparation Tips | WATCH

Let Tuke Morgan Fill You In on Some Pregnancy & Childbirth Preparation Tips

Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We've Got the Sneak Peek

You have to try Dimma Umeh's Hack for Soft Glam Makeup for Black Women | Watch

Craving Grilled Fish & Fried Yam? WATCH Niniola and Soliat Bada's Tutorial

How Much will Mercy Aigbe & Michelle Reveal in this Mother-Daughter Tag?

Abimbola Craig has a Word for Narcissistic People in her new Vlog | Watch

Chef Lola’s Banana Muffin Will Have You Craving More | Here's the Recipe

Rejoice Abutsa's Animated Tribute to the Chibok Girls "CapTiv Dream" is A MUST WATCH

WATCH Moremi Elekwachi Share Tips on How to Build Your Brand this Period

"I had a Five Day Labour" - WATCH Bola Share her Birth Story on African Stories Untold's "My Birthing Experience"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Vlogger Tuke Morgan is out with a new vlog, and in this episode, the yummy-mum is sharing helpful ways you can prepare for childbirth, things you should do, pregnancy books you can read, positive pregnancy podcasts you can listen to, mummy pages you should follow and how you can get your mind right for motherhood.

For Tuke, she enjoyed her pregnancy and prepared herself emotionally, mentally and spiritually for childbirth.

Watch the vlog below:

