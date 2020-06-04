Connect with us

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is sending Love to John Boyega & All the Young Black People "taking up space"

"I had to arrange a funeral...It was horrible" - Toolz's Brave Story of Child Loss & her Journey to Recovery

14-Year-Old Kelvin Dukes Delivers A Powerful America's Got Talent Audition

Adanna & David share their Experience with Racism on this New Vlog

4 Takeaways From Meghan Markle's Heartfelt Speech on the Death of George Floyd

Zamo is Ready to Support Dineo on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

"Head or Heart?" Is the Question Toke Makinwa is asking on Today's Episode of "Toke Moments"

Vandora's tips on "How to find The One"

Things Get Real with Simi & Cynthia on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

Isabella Akinseye shares 8 Ways Children can Have Fun Virtually on this Episode of "Correct Student"

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says she’s sending love to John Boyega after watching him stand up for what he believes in at the protest in Hyde Park yesterday.

Chimamanda says watching him speak at the protest broke her heart and made her cry in a recent video shared on Instagram.

She hopes that he is surrounded by love during this time and also mentions how proud she is to see more young black people “taking up space”.

During the protest yesterday, John Boyega said “now is the time” to demand racial equality. He said: “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved.”

See Chimamanda’s Video Here:

 

