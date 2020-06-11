Emmanuel Acho wants the World to have “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” in New Vlog Series

Nigerian American NFL Athlete and ESPN Analyst, Emmanuel Acho, has a new vlog series tagged “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” where he is hoping to spark off some important conversations.

Emmanuel Acho sits down to have an “uncomfortable conversation” with white America and the world, in order to educate and inform on racism, system racism, social injustice, rioting & the hurt African Americans are feeling today.

Watch the first two episodes below.

Episode 1



Episode 2

Photo Credit: @themancho