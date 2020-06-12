Happy Democracy Day Nigeria!

Connect with us

Happy Democracy Day BellaNaijarians!

Democracy Day is celebrated to commemorate the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, when Olusegun Obasanjo took office as the President of Nigeria, ending multiple decades of military rule that began in 1966 and had been interrupted only by a brief period of democracy from 1979 to 1983.

We want you to remember that the highest office in this land is your office – that of the citizen. And we must come together to make the country work for everyone.

