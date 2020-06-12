News
The Adichie Family releases a Statement on the Sad Passing of their Husband & Father
News broke on Friday morning that James Nwoye Adichie, Nigeria’s first professor of Statistics and father of acclaimed novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, had passed away.
The family has confirmed the news, releasing a statement about the loss.
See the statement:
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. With deepest sorrow, the Adichie family announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, on Wednesday June 10, 2020.
He was 88 years old.
He recieved his PhD in statistics from Berkeley and went on to become Nigeria’s first professor of statistics. His dedicated life’s work was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he was named professor emeritus in 2016. Upon his retirement, he lived in his hometown, Abba, Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State.
He is survived by his wife Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie; their six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
Signed:
Chuks Adichie
For the family