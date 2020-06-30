BN TV
Test Your Knowledge on COVID-19 Terminologies on this Episode of “Correct Student” with Isabella Akinseye
Isabella Akinseye is back with a new episode of her vlog series tagged “Correct Student.”
“Correct Student” is a digital home to edu-taining content for people who are #AlwaysLearning.
Test your knowledge on COVID-19 terminologies in this tutorial. Isabella Akinseye shares 15 definitions of words and phrases association with the pandemic.
Here are the first 10.
1. COVID-19
2. Virus
3. Infectious
4. Contagious
5. Fomite
6. Index case
7. Patient Zero
8. Super-spreader
9. Community spread
10. Epidemic
Find out the remaining 5 by watching to the end.