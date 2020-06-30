Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Millions of women and girls, men and boys have been raped in our society, Now more than ever, survivors of rape are taking back their power and speaking out about their experiences and the trauma they faced.

The short film, “Violated,” which stars Seun Sean Jimoh, Lekan Ogunjobi and Shelcy Zanga, addresses rape and abuse in a conscious effort to sensitive our society against the act of rape.

The short film directed by Wole Ogundare for Siderz Entertainment is a story about old lovers who got back in touch to rekindle their friendship.

Watch the short film below:

