Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

"Living in Bondage" Breakout Star, Jidekene Achufusi, Covers the New Issue of Tush Magazine

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

We’ve Got the Trailer for Diane Russet’s Forthcoming Movie “Storm”

Movies & TV Scoop

The Housemates talked Sailing & Sinking Relationships on Last Night's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche's Short Film "Chaos"

Movies & TV Scoop

New Housemates, Drama & Relationships! Fans are Already Counting Down to #BBNaija Season 5

BN TV Movies & TV

Get to Know More About Regina Daniels & her Family In Upcoming Reality Show "Our Circle"

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby & Other Boarding School Horror Stories Come to Life in Efe Irele's Film "Manifestation"

Movies & TV

“Living in Bondage” Breakout Star, Jidekene Achufusi, Covers the New Issue of Tush Magazine

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actor Jidekene Achufusipopularly known as SwankyJKA, gives us a sneak peek into his world as he covers the 27th issue of Tush Magazine.

The actor, who became a household name after starring as Nnamdi in “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“, speaks about his role in the film, his journey so far, and his plans for his future in the Nigerian movie industry.

This issue of Tush Magazine also features interviews with personalities like, Omah Lay, the singing sensation that is taking Nigeria by storm, popular content creator, Ayo the Creator, creative make-up artiste, Enngee, music business executive, Rebecca Junaid of Justjojo Entertainment, Dj Kraizee, the self-acclaimed “King of EDM” and Edem Victor of Edem Victor Productions.

The issue also features exciting and educating articles focused on travel, sports, health, fashion, and lifestyle.

Tush Magazine is available for download

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nigerian Women & the Consistency of Self-Identity Based on Proximity to Men

Mfonobong Inyang: Musings Of A Bleeding Heart

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Joshua Chibueze of PiggyVest is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Money Matters with Nimi: Hey Amazing Mums Doing This Parenting Thing Alone… Here Are Some Great Money Tips!

Advertisement
css.php