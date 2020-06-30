Nollywood actor Jidekene Achufusi, popularly known as SwankyJKA, gives us a sneak peek into his world as he covers the 27th issue of Tush Magazine.

The actor, who became a household name after starring as Nnamdi in “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“, speaks about his role in the film, his journey so far, and his plans for his future in the Nigerian movie industry.

This issue of Tush Magazine also features interviews with personalities like, Omah Lay, the singing sensation that is taking Nigeria by storm, popular content creator, Ayo the Creator, creative make-up artiste, Enngee, music business executive, Rebecca Junaid of Justjojo Entertainment, Dj Kraizee, the self-acclaimed “King of EDM” and Edem Victor of Edem Victor Productions.

The issue also features exciting and educating articles focused on travel, sports, health, fashion, and lifestyle.

