Regina Askia-Williams is Making a Major Comeback with Forthcoming Film “WEB”

After a long break from the movie scenes, veteran actress Regina Askia-Williams is back with a bang!

Regina just wrapped up filming in Atlanta on the set of a new movie by Siderz Entertainment LLC titled “WEB“, where she plays Olivia, the wife to Desmond, played by Ramsey Nouah.

The exceptionally talented actress who graced our screens and gave us a lot of our fondest Nollywood memories made the announcement on her official page saying,

And so, I wrap up on the set of WEB today as OLIVIA, a wife DESMOND @ramseynouah will not forget in a hurry. Much love to cast and crew of @siderzentertainment @robertopeters @woleogundare and all the talented young men and women who made it happen. Safe journey to everyone as you travel back. I can’t wait to watch the premiere. Thank you Atlanta, it’s been real and hello NewYork . Much love 💕

We definitely missed and can’t wait to see Regina grace the screen again.

Photo Credit: @reginaaskia