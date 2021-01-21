Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Regina Askia-Williams is Making a Major Comeback with Forthcoming Film "WEB"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Will Mayowa have her Way? Watch Episode 6 (Chain Reaction) of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Take a Moment to Enjoy the Beauty of Yoruba Culture with Nissi Ogulu's 3D Animated Short Film "The Satchel"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Inspector is 'A Step Closer' to Solving his Case on episode 8 of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Swearing-In Ceremony

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Uzodinma is Tackling Male Chauvinism & Effect of Oro Festival on Women with Short Film "Homecoming"

BN TV Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Take a Look at the Exclusive Stills from Nigeria's Selection for the 93rd Oscar "The Milkmaid"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Still Falling" starring Sharon Ooja & Daniel Etim Effiong

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Starring Brymo, Here's a First Look at Udoka Oyeka's Forthcoming Film "Price of Admission" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV

Regina Askia-Williams is Making a Major Comeback with Forthcoming Film “WEB”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

After a long break from the movie scenes, veteran actress Regina Askia-Williams is back with a bang!

Regina just wrapped up filming in Atlanta on the set of a new movie by Siderz Entertainment LLC titled “WEB“, where she plays Olivia, the wife to Desmond, played by Ramsey Nouah.

The exceptionally talented actress who graced our screens and gave us a lot of our fondest Nollywood memories made the announcement on her official page saying,

And so, I wrap up on the set of WEB today as OLIVIA, a wife DESMOND @ramseynouah will not forget in a hurry. Much love to cast and crew of @siderzentertainment @robertopeters @woleogundare and all the talented young men and women who made it happen. Safe journey to everyone as you travel back. I can’t wait to watch the premiere. Thank you Atlanta, it’s been real and hello NewYork . Much love 💕

We definitely missed and can’t wait to see Regina grace the screen again.

Photo Credit: @reginaaskia

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: Let’s not Turn a Blind Eye to Poor Waste Management in Lagos State

Lola Odele: Is it Possible to Separate Artists from their Art? 

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

Have you Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Latest Short Story, “Olikoye”?
Advertisement
css.php