Will Mayowa have her Way? Watch Episode 6 (Chain Reaction) of Ndani TV’s “Game On”

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ndani TV has premiered episode 6 of its web series “Game On“.

In this episode, Saze and Mayowa meet up to discuss all that has happened and they are joined by an unusual guest. Meanwhile, Leye takes things to another level as he meets up with an old friend.

“Game On” stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and is directed by Abimbola Craig.

Watch the new episode below:

BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

