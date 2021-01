In this interesting episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa dives deep into hygiene and all the ways to ensure that one stays clean, not just on the outside. She says,

I am pretty sure we have discussed hygiene in the past so let’s call this a follow up on our last discussion. Ladies and Gent, we cannot focus on our outward appearance alone, we need to get it all the way right in 2021.

Watch the episode below: