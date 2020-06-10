Nneamaka Onochie: Here's a Gentle Reminder... Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

Have you ever wondered about the essence of life, living, what makes life worthwhile? The hypothesis of living, what should I do if I find life a meaningless pursuit, why is doing something better than doing nothing, why do we wake up, work, sleep, wake up again and repeat the same circle. Life is a journey from birth to death, different perspectives, priorities and influences play at different stages of life. The meaning we gather shape our lives as we grow resulting in an explicit or implicit purpose which acts as a major stroke of our art of expression. It could be pushing yourself to the edge, reading for the horizon and beyond, getting ecstatic when you are happy and heart broken when you are sad.

The essence of life lies in life itself which is supposed to be lived. Human beings are intrinsically social being with innate ability to build and support each other, that is how we have survived these years. People come and people go, leaving nothing but memories. Some step.into your life and provide you with such essence that you don’t ever want to let them leave. Some teach you valuable lessons that stay with you for lifetime. Life keeps moving inspite of their presence or absence. It is important to imbibe all the experiences. There are moments you can’t relive do not lose the charm of important moments by not saying what you feel and instead accumulate regrets. Life’s meaning is what you want it to be. You either give your life meaning or you don’t. You either make it colourful or you don’t. It’s actually dependent on you to make the most of it because as large as it may seem, it is fickle and we have little time here. If you are not learning new things it means you are not really living. If you are not moving upwards, growing and progressing , it means you are living but at your own space making daily progress no matter how little it seems, you live it in happiness, contentment and sparkle. With growing emphasis on starting early in life and buried ourselves in goal and mission. One of the essence of life is to learn from our mistakes and use them as building blocks on the road to success, failure is not the end.

The essence of life can be likened to establishing a perfect balance in individual, spiritual, mental and physical growth. Life in memory is not real, it is just an image. Excuse my being philosophical, I am actually not a philosophical specie but sometimes you can also agree with me that life makes us philosophical. Life is a journey as long as it’s a journey of growth, it is worth it. Some people go through an entire life time lost in their daily routine, disoriented in the demanding life and focusing on materialism. There is no room for pretentiousness life. It is energy draining to try to be something you are not. Another making the best of our talents in alleviating the sufferings and touching the lives of less fortunate ones.

To understand that life was never designed to be a bed of roses, rather a crazy roller coaster ride of happiness and sorrow. Listen to your heart and follow that little voice inside you. Embrace every little moment of happiness. Spend quality time with loved ones, life is spending quality time with people who matter the most. Remind yourself to keep moving, to be open to change.

The essence of life is when we are introspective and awake to take corrective measures on the basis of past mistake. The essence of life is not just intensified in our efforts to achieving goals, getting grades, college admissions, dream job, ideal partners, luxury and super easy life but in loving ourselves and people around us, in reaching out and lending a helping hand, in acts of little kindness, in being thoughtful and sensitive to others feelings, in impacting in the lives of people around us, in the smile we put in the face of people we meet