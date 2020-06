Bukie of The Kitchen Muse is back with a new vlog!

On this episode, she’s showing a step by step tutorial on how to make the perfect ofada sauce. This is the only Ofada Sauce recipe you’re ever going to need. It’s easy to make yet very flavorful and delicious.

You can use offals also for this recipe and pretty much any kind of meats or fish you like, just chop them into small pieces.

Watch the vlog below: