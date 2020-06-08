Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

A South African Horror Movie Is Coming To Netflix Soon

BN TV Movies & TV

The Tribute to Aunt Nomalanga on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series is so Emotional

BN TV Relationships

Simi explores the Concept of Monogamy on "Stoopid Sessions" with Seyi Shay, Seun Kuti & Taymi B

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Vivian Ejike‘s "A Private Storm"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Music

You Should Listen to this Visual Poem "Lockdown" by The Garden Theatre

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Breaks Down in Tears Reliving Racism Experience & Death of George Floyd

BN TV

"If I wasn't confident I won't be out here winning" - Tacha on Recent #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Drama

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's A Whole New Season! Don't Miss Episode 1 (Life is A Party) of Ndani TV's "Phases"

BN TV

Temitope had a Molar Pregnancy & She's Telling it All on this Episode of "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV

A South African Horror Movie Is Coming To Netflix Soon

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Netflix SA is ready to knock everyone’s socks off with the release of it’s first African original horror film, “8” and we are excited for it.

The movie, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, 19 June, stars Garth BreyetenbachInge BeckmannKeita Luna, and Tshamano Sebe.

8 tells the story of an unaccomplished William Ziel who returns to the farmhouse he inherited from his estranged father with his wife, Sarah, and their adopted niece, Mary. Soon after moving in, they meet a mysterious local outcast Lazarus. Lazarus persuades William to hire him in spite of Sarah’s reservations and successfully forges a kindred bond with Mary, who, like him, still aches for her lost kin. But among the locals, Lazarus is an unwelcome menace who carries a dark secret in his sack: a demon reincarnation of his deceased daughter with an insatiable appetite for human souls.

What happens when reality and superstitions meet?

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves
Advertisement
css.php