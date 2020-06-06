Connect with us

The Tribute to Aunt Nomalanga on this Episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Series is so Emotional

On the new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Maryam and Hadiza share their worries about their parents health. Meanwhile Q puts together a special tribute to Aunt Nomalanga with all their friends for Bongi.

The series features the Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the new episode below:

