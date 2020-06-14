Kickstart Your Week with this Beef Shawarma Recipe from the “The Kitchen Muse”

Bukie of The Kitchen Muse is out with a new tutorial on how to make beef shawarma.

Shawarma is a popular snack/meal in Nigeria, although it has Lebanese origins it’s fast become one of the many popular treats we enjoy. You can make your own delicious Beef Shawarma at home in only a few easy steps. Enjoy!

Here’s Bukie’s beef Shawarma recipe:

Ingredients

250g Beef

1 Med Green Pepper (Sliced)

1 Med Onion (Sliced)

2 Tbsp Oil

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp White Pepper

1 Tsp Curry Powder

1/2 Tsp Salt

1 Chicken Sausage

Shawarma Sauce

2 Tbsp Ketchup

3 Tbsp Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

1/2 Tsp Salt

1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

Watch the vlog below: