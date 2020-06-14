Connect with us

BN TV

Kickstart Your Week with this Beef Shawarma Recipe from the "The Kitchen Muse"

BN TV

Maraji Shows Off her Culinary Skills on this Vlog

BN TV

Bridget Itsueli Breaks Down the Dynamics of Family Relationships on Koko Kalango‘s "Colours of Life”

BN TV

How Well do they Know Juliet Ibrahim? Sonia & Jennifer are put to the Test

BN TV Comedy

It's a Battle Between Daddy & Zaddy on Mr Macaroni's New Skit

BN TV

Looking to Start a New YouTube Channel? Taje Prest has Tips for You

BN TV

Don't Miss the Hilarious Drama on this Episode of AY Makun’s “Call To Bar”

BN TV

Easy tips for Making Your Deodorant at Home on "DIY with King Tonto"

BN TV

5 Elements of Value that Affect Pricing Perception on Peace Itimi's New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Lota Chukwu‘s “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

BN TV

Kickstart Your Week with this Beef Shawarma Recipe from the “The Kitchen Muse”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bukie of The Kitchen Muse is out with a new tutorial on how to make beef shawarma.

Shawarma is a popular snack/meal in Nigeria, although it has Lebanese origins it’s fast become one of the many popular treats we enjoy. You can make your own delicious Beef Shawarma at home in only a few easy steps. Enjoy!

Here’s Bukie’s beef Shawarma recipe:

Ingredients
250g Beef
1 Med Green Pepper (Sliced)
1 Med Onion (Sliced)
2 Tbsp Oil
1/2 Tsp Onion Powder
1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder
1/2 Tsp White Pepper
1 Tsp Curry Powder
1/2 Tsp Salt
1 Chicken Sausage

Shawarma Sauce
2 Tbsp Ketchup
3 Tbsp Mayonnaise
1 Tbsp Lemon Juice
1/2 Tsp Salt
1/2 Tsp Black Pepper

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Debbie Larry-Izamoje: For Those Days You Have Nothing To Give The World

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Advertisement
css.php